Sarpanch murder: Attach Karad's properties to ensure he doesn't transfer them, says Dhas

Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) The SIT probing the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh must attach the properties of Walmik Karad to ensure he doesn't transfer them in the name of his aides, BJP MLA Suresh Dhas said on Saturday.

Karad, an accused in the extortion case linked to the killing and a close aide of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, is in jail at present.

Massajog sarpanch Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and killed on December 9 for trying to stop an extortion attempt against an energy firm operating a windmill project there.

The people of Maharashtra will rest only after the killers are hanged, Dhas said at an event organised in Azad Maidan to protest the murder of Deshmukh and the custodial death of Parbhani youth Somnath Suryavanshi.

Beed resident Mahadev Munde was murdered 15 months ago but his killers are yet to be caught, Dhas said.

"How can Bhaskar Kendre, a police official, be posted in Parli for the last 15 years? Police in Beed are under political pressure. The SIT must ensure Karad's properties are attached so that he cannot transfer it in the name of his aides," Dhas said.

Dhananjay Munde is the NCP MLA from Parli and is under attack from some of his ruling alliance colleagues and the opposition over his links with Karad. PTI MR BNM