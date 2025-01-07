Sarpanch murder: BJP MLA Dhas says he didn't meet Ajit Pawar to seek Munde's removal

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, who has been targeting NCP minister Dhananjay Munde over his close aide's alleged involvement in an extortion case linked to sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder, on Tuesday said he did not meet NCP chief Ajit Pawar to seek Munde's removal.

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted, tortured, and murdered on December 9, allegedly in retaliation for his efforts to prevent extortion attempts against an energy firm linked to a windmill project.

As part of the investigation, police have so far arrested seven persons connected to the case. Munde's aide, Walmik Karad, has been arrested in a related extortion case.

Speaking to reporters today evening Dhas said, "I met Deputy CM Ajit Pawar regarding a multi-state cooperative bank that has caused heavy financial losses to people in Beed district and some neighbouring areas. I sought his intervention in this matter." When asked about the deceased sarpanch's family members meeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Dhas said, "The CM has given them a firm assurance that those involved in the murder case will not be spared. They will face appropriate legal action irrespective of who they are." "We have also requested Fadnavis that the wife of Santosh Deshmukh be given a government job on compassionate grounds. Fadnavis has agreed to the demand and she may get a posting in Latur district so that the education of her two children will not hinder," he said.

When repeatedly asked about Munde's resignation, Dhas said, "We did not come here to see Dhananjay Munde's resignation. We informed him about the suffering of the Deshmukh family. Santosh Deshmukh worked as booth chief of the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, assembly election as well as general and assembly elections held earlier this year. He worked for the BJP every time and it is a major loss for us," Dhas added.

The Maharashtra government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the sarpanch murder case was found in controversy after the photographs showing the close relations of some of its members with the accused persons went viral on social media.

The opposition party leaders as well as Dhas demanded formation of a new SIT which could work impartially.

Dhas said, "Fadnavis has agreed to look into our demand about the SIT and appropriate decisions will be announced in the next couple of days." He further claimed that accused persons in Deshmukh murder case as well as in the extortion case are habitual offenders. PTI ND NP