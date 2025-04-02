Sarpanch murder case accused given AC room, special food in jail, claims BJP MLA

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 2 (PTI) BJP MLA Suresh Dhas on Wednesday alleged that accused in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case were getting a VIP treatment in Beed district jail with an AC room and special food arranged for them.

He also demanded that the accused in the case be shifted to jails in other districts.

Deshmukh was abducted and tortured to death on December 9 last year allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company. Eight persons, including Walmik Karad, an aide of NCP leader and former state minister Dhananjay Munde, have been arrested and booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.

Talking to reporters in Beed after the district planning committee meeting, Dhas said, "Special food is being given to these accused and an air conditioned room is also made available to them...They are allowed to speak over mobile phone regularly." "If accused in some other case are being sent to Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, then are Walmik Karad and others (accused in the sarpanch murder case) relatives of the jail administration? They should be shifted to Amravati or Nagpur," he added.

Reiterating his claim that Karad was assaulted by members of a rival gang in jail, the BJP legislator from Ashti assembly constituency in Beed said, "Quarrel and fight took place in Beed jail earlier. If prisoners from the rival gang were moved to other districts, then why are those from the opposite side not being shifted elsewhere?"