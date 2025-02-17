Ask Munde whether he will resign as minister, Ajit Pawar over sarpanch murder case

Nashik: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar parried questions on the resignation of embattled minister and NCP colleague Dhananjay Munde and asked reporters to field such queries directly to the latter.

Munde is under fire from the opposition and ruling alliance leaders after the former's close aide Walmik Karad was arrested in an extortion case linked to the brutal murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh on December 9.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Pawar said, "Munde claims he has no connection to the case. However, I had tendered my resignation in 2010 as state water resources minister when allegations were levelled against me. Former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri resigned after a train accident. However, many have refused to quit under similar circumstances." "You should ask Munde whether he will quit citing moral responsibility," he told reporters.

Pawar said the murder of sarpanch Deshmukh was highly condemnable but asserted that various agencies involved in the probe will bring out the truth and spare no one.

The deputy CM also said he was not aware of the recent meeting between Munde and BJP MLA Dhas, who has been seeking the minister's resignation on the Beed murder and has also levelled corruption allegations.