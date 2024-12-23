Sarpanch murder case: Cong seeks Dhananjay Munde's ouster from Maharashtra cabinet for fair probe

Parbhani, Dec 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole demanded on Monday the sacking of NCP leader Dhananjay Munde from the state council of ministers to ensure an impartial probe into the Beed sarpanch murder case.

The Congress leader alleged that MLAs of the ruling Mahayuti alliance from Beed had alleged links between the Food and Civil Supplies Minister and the accused person.

"The MLAs of the ruling alliance from Beed had highlighted the law and order situation in the district and links between the minister (Munde) and the alleged accused during a debate in the legislative assembly last week," Patole told reporters.

He alleged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had strengthened the mafia in Beed by not acting against them.

"Munde should be dropped from the ministry to ensure a fair and impartial probe," Patole added.

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, was allegedly abducted and tortured to death on December 9. Police have so far arrested four persons in connection with the case.

According to police, one of the accused, Vishnu Chate, had allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore from an energy company that had installed a windmill in the district and threatened to stop their operations if their demands were not met.

Deshmukh had tried to intervene and stop the extortion due to which he was abducted from his car. He was allegedly tortured and killed by the accused following which an FIR was registered against seven persons, including Chate, they said.

Opposition leaders had alleged that one Valmik Karad was the mastermind in the murder. They claimed Karad is a close associate of Dhananjay Munde who hails from Beed district.

Karad has not been named as an accused in the murder case.

Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, has announced a judicial probe into the alleged murder of the sarpanch. PTI MR NSK