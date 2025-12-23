Sarpanch murder case: Court frames charges against prime accused Walmik Karad, 7 others

Beed, Dec 23 (PTI) More than a year after the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Maharashtra's Beed district, a special court here on Tuesday framed charges in the case against prime accused Walmik Karad and seven others, paving the way for the trial to commence.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district in Marathwada region of the state, was abducted and tortured to death on December 9 last year allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company. The brutal killing triggered public outrage across Maharashtra.

Seven persons, including Karad, a close aide of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, have been arrested so far, while one accused is still absconding.

A special court in Beed hearing cases pertaining to the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) framed charges against the eight accused - Karad, Vishnu Chate, Sudarshan Ghule, Pratik Ghule, Sudhir Sangale, Mahesh Kedar, Jairam Chate and Krishna Andhale, who is absconding.

The seven accused are currently in judicial custody.

Charges were framed against them under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 103 (1) (murder), 140 (1) (kidnapping), 126 (1) (wrongful restraint), 324 (4) (mischief), 189 (2) (unlawful assembly), 191 (2) (rioting), 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) and others; and also under sections of the MCOCA and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The accused were produced before the court via video conference.

The court read out the detailed sequence of events and charges against each accused. The court then asked each of them whether they accepted the charges.

All the accused, including Karad, pleaded not guilty.

Notably, Karad spoke in the court for the first time during the proceedings, stating that he did not accept the charges. He had remained silent during earlier hearings.

In the wake of Karad's arrest in the case, Dhananjay Munde resigned as a minister in March this year.

Senior advocates representing the accused were present, while the prosecution was led by special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and assistant public prosecutor Balasaheb Kolhe.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Nikam said the investigation clearly established that sarpanch Deshmukh was murdered because he had become an obstacle in the collection of extortion money.

Nikam alleged that defence lawyers attempted to delay and derail the proceedings but the court recognised the tactics and passed appropriate orders.

He added that the presentation of evidence would begin shortly and assured that all efforts were being made to ensure a speedy trial.

The next hearing in the case will be held on January 8, 2026. PTI COR NP