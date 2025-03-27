Sarpanch murder case: Make Dhananjay Munde accused, says Damania

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 27 (PTI) Social activist Anjali Damania on Thursday said NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde should be named as an accused in the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog in Beed district, was abducted, tortured and killed on December 9 for trying to stop an extortion bid against an energy firm. Among those held are Munde's close aide Walmik Karad.

Alleging that the former minister "guided" those arrested, Damania said, "Dhananjay Munde should be made a co-accused. If the phones of these people are seized and checked, I feel it may lead to Dhananjay Munde." Eight persons, including Karad, have been arrested so far and booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The other arrested accused were identified as Sudarshan Ghule, Vishnu Chate, Jairam Chate, Mahesh Kedar, Sudhir Sangale, Prateek Ghule and Siddharth Sonawane. One Krishna Andhale is wanted in the case. PTI AW BNM