Sarpanch murder case: Mere attaching properties won't do, accused must be arrested, says Athawale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 30 (PTI) Just attaching the properties of the accused in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case and the extortion case linked to it is not enough, the perpetrators must be arrested as soon as possible, Union minister Ramdas Athawale said on Monday after meeting the deceased's kin.

Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog in Beed, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 after he intervened to stop an extortion bid on an energy firm helming a windmill project in the area, as per police.

While several persons have been arrested so far, a political tussle is underway over Walmik Karad, an accused in the extortion case linked to the murder who is reportedly a close aide of Parli MLA and state minister Dhananjay Munde.

On December 28, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to confiscate the properties of the accused in the Deshmukh murder case.

"Merely attaching properties will not do. The culprits should be arrested as soon as possible. The issue is serious and police must not work under any kind of pressure," said Athawale, the Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment.

Citing the delay in cracking the case and arresting the absconding accused, Athawale said this was not acceptable when CM Fadnavis had already assured the assembly of a speedy probe.

If the police had acted promptly when the energy firm's security guard Ashok Sonawane had approached them alleging assault, then the murder of Deshmukh could have been avoided, Athawale claimed.

Athawale said he would meet Fadnavis to ensure the kin of Deshmukh get justice as soon as possible. PTI AW BNM