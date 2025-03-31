Sarpanch murder case must be heard in fast track court, says Jarange after jail 'fracas' reports

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 31 (PTI) Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday said the trial in the Beed sarpanch murder case must be conducted in a fast track court.

He was speaking amid reports of a fracas in Beed district jail where the accused in the case are lodged.

Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh of Massajog in Beed was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 for trying to stop an extortion bid on an energy firm in connection with its windmill project there.

Eight persons, including Walmik Karad, have been arrested so far and booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The other arrested accused are Sudarshan Ghule, Vishnu Chate, Jairam Chate, Mahesh Kedar, Sudhir Sangale, Prateek Ghule and Siddharth Sonawane. One Krishna Andhale is wanted in the case.

Earlier in the day, BJP MLA Suresh Dhas claimed Karad and co-accused Sudarshan Ghule were assaulted inside jail by members of a rival gang.

"The hearing in the Santosh Desmukh murder case must be taken on fast track. The accused in the case are creating so much drama. The quarrel (being reported) today may also be a rumour. They can end each other in a gang war. All the accused in the murder case must get capital punishment," Jarange told reporters. PTI AW BNM