Sarpanch murder case: Supriya Sule questions delay in arresting runaway accused

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 18 (PTI) NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday attacked the Maharashtra government for its failure to arrest an absconding accused in the Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, despite two months having passed since the incident.

Speaking to reporters in Beed district after meeting Deshmukh's family, Sule said she had raised the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had assured her that he would look into the murder case.

She added that she would soon meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to press for justice for Deshmukh's family.

Santosh Deshmukh was abducted, tortured, and murdered on December 9, 2024, allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company in Beed. While seven individuals have been arrested for the crime, the primary accused, Krushna Andhale, remains at large.

"The police have not been able to locate him, which is unacceptable," she said.

She also criticised Walmik Karad, a close aide of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde who was arrested in an extortion case allegedly linked to the sarpanch's murder.

Karad had shared a video ahead of his surrender to the police.

"How can people have the audacity to make such videos before surrendering?" Sule questioned, adding "if authorities can track our phones every day, why can't they track Krushna Andhale?" Sule said when Deshmukh's family met with Chief Minister Fadnavis, she had expected justice within eight days.

“I will meet the chief minister myself to ensure the family gets justice,” she said.

She appealed to residents of Massajog not to resort to a hunger strike for justice.

"We will fight together for justice," she said.

Sule credited NCP (SP) MP Bajrang Sonawane for raising the issue of Deshmukh's murder and the Parbhani violence case in Parliament.

Sule, along with Sonawane, had met Union Minister Amit Shah, who assured them that the case would be looked into.

“We have demanded that no one should be spared in this case,” Sule said.

“I assure the family of Santosh Deshmukh that there will be no compromise, and I will personally ensure the judicial process is followed." Alleging the lack of transparency in the investigation, Sule said there should be no secrets in the case.

"The family deserves to be informed about the case every alternate day. Why is the government not transparent about the progress of the investigation?" she asked.

Sule alleged the culture of arrogance is prevalent in Beed, fuelled by power and money.

Dhananjay Munde represents the Parli assembly constituency in Beed district, while NCP leader and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is its guardian minister.

"This is not just a fight for the Deshmukh family, it’s a fight for every woman in Beed who should be able to move freely and without fear," Sule added.

The NCP (SP) working president visited family members of trader Mahadev Munde, whose murder in 2023 allegedly remains unsolved, in Parli town, also in Beed district.

She spoke to Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat over the phone and demanded a transparent inquiry.

Mahadev Munde was allegedly murdered on October 22, 2023, near the Parli tehsil office in Beed. The Beed Police recently constituted a special team of five police officials to investigate the case.

NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad, who accompanied Sule, demanded that the details of calls between the accused and police before and after Deshmukh's murder be made public.

"In the Sheena Bora case, every detail was shared with the public. Why is the police administration keeping this case under wraps? They are trying to hide the facts," Awhad said.

Alleging that the Mahadev Munde murder case remains unsolved due to "political pressure", Awhad demanded that the murder cases of Deshmukh and Mahadev Munde be shifted out of Beed for investigation. PTI AW GK NSK