Sarpanch murder chargesheet filed after thorough probe, will ask court to fast track case: Fadnavis

Thane, Mar 1 (PTI) Police has filed a chargesheet in the Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case after conducting a very thorough probe, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday, and expressed confidence that the guilty would get exemplary punishment.

The Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday filed a chargesheet of more than 1,200 pages in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case and two related cases in a court in Beed district.

The murder of Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, on December 9 last year has triggered a political firestorm in the state as NCP minister Dhananjay Munde's close aide Walmik Karad was arrested in connection with the related extortion case.

Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company in Beed.

"The police have conducted a very professional investigation in the Santosh Deshmukh case. The chargesheet has been filed in a timely manner and with complete evidence following the new law. Now, we will request the court to fast track this case. We have appointed Ujjwal Nikam as special public prosecutor. I am confident the court will give strict punishment to the accused," Fadnavis told reporters.

While seven individuals have been arrested for the crime, the primary accused, Krushna Andhale, remains at large in the case.

The CM was speaking on the sidelines of the Maharashtra police conference in which several topics related to law and order were discussed.