Sarpanch murder fallout: Beed SP transfers police officers

Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat has transferred some police officers weeks after sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was abducted and murdered, an official said on Sunday.

The transfers were made on Saturday, he said.

Police Inspector Prashant Mahajan has been shifted from Kaij police station to the police control room. Vaibhav Patil has been made in-charge of the Kaij police station, the official added.

Police Inspector Syed Mazhar Ali Abutalib has been appointed in-charge of the control room at Parli Rural police station while sub-inspector Sukumar Bansode has been transferred from the control room to Kaij police station.

Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9, apparently because he tried to thwart an attempt to extort money from an energy firm operating a windmill project.

Police have so far arrested seven persons in connection with the murder case.

Walmik Karad, an associate of Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, has been arrested in the extortion case.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) is conducting a probe into the case.

The murder case has acquired a caste conflict angle as Deshmukh was a Maratha, while most of the accused are Vanjari, a dominant community in the Beed region. PTI ZA NSK