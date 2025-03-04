Sarpanch murder: Maratha outfit stages protest in Latur; demands capital punishment for accused

Latur, Mar 4 (PTI) Activists of a Maratha outfit staged a protest in Maharashtra's Latur district on Tuesday, demanding that NCP leader Dhananjay Munde be named co-accused in the murder case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Members of the Sakal Maratha community staged a sit-in agitation at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Latur, shouting slogans against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Munde.

Protesters demanded capital punishment for the accused involved in the killing and called for Munde to be named as a co-accused in the murder case.

Slain sarpanch Deshmukh belonged to the Maratha community, while most of the accused hail from the Vanjari community, dominant in Beed district.

Munde, the state food and civil supplies minister, resigned from the state cabinet on Tuesday, days after his close aide Walmik Karad was named as the mastermind in the Beed sarpanch murder case.

Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9, last year, allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company in the district.

The opposition doubled down on its demand for Munde’s resignation after gory photos and court chargesheet details related to the killing surfaced, revealing the brutalities committed before the murder. PTI COR ARU