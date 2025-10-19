Sarpanches, corporators from Ahilyanagar, Nashik join Shiv Sena

Thane, Oct 19 (PTI) Several leaders and workers from different political parties were inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena during a Diwali event in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday.

Sarpanches, corporators, councillors, office-bearers, and political activists, mainly from Ahilyanagar, Nashik, and Mumbai, were inducted into the ruling fold by Deputy Chief Minister Shinde.

Addressing the gathering, Shinde said, "I welcome all of you into the Shiv Sena family. Together, we will work towards strengthening Maharashtra and taking our vision to every household." The event is being seen as a strategic move by the Shiv Sena ahead of the local bodies polls to consolidate its grassroots influence, especially in regions where the party is locked in a fierce contest with the Uddhav Thackeray-led rival faction. PTI COR ARU