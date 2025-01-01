Sarpanch's murder: Villagers stage 'jal samadhi' protest seeking arrest of absconding accused

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 1 (PTI) Residents of Massajog village in Maharashtra's Beed district on Wednesday staged 'jal samadhi' agitation seeking the arrest of three absconding accused in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case.

The protest, during which some 40 men and women stood waist-deep in a lake, was called off after two hours, as district Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat visited the village and assured them that police will leave no stone unturned to nab the accused.

"I met the agitators....We are making 100 percent efforts to arrest the three absconding accused. The people of the village gave us ten days, but it is possible that we will get results before that as our teams are working to nab them," the SP said.

After receiving assurance from Kanwat, the agitation was called off and the participants came out of the lake.

The protest came a day after state minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde's close associate Walmik Karad, wanted in an extortion case linked to Massajog sarpanch Deshmukh's murder, surrendered before police in Pune.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) is conducting probe into the murder and extortion cases.

Deshmukh was abducted and brutally killed on December 9, allegedly for opposing an extortion bid by some persons who had demanded money from a windmill company.

Police have so far arrested three persons in the murder case while three others are at large. Karad and one more person have been arrested in the extortion case.

On Wednesday morning, around 40 villagers entered the lake in Massajog and stood waist-deep in water to highlight their demands.

One of the protesters told reporters, "Santosh Deshmukh should get justice. Even after 23 days, three accused are absconding. What is the police department doing? The accused should be arrested and hanged." Of six accused in the murder case, police have so far arrested Pratik Ghule, Jayram Chate and Mahesh Kedar, while Sudarshan Ghule, Sudhir Sangle and Krushna Andhale are on the run. PTI AW GK KRK