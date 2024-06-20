Saryu Mahotsav begins with devotees thronging to take dip in Ayodhya river

Ayodhya, Jun 20 (PTI) Saryu Mahotsav commenced in Ayodhya on Thursday, with a large number of devotees heading to the Saryu River's ghats to take a dip.

Saryu Jayanti, which celebrates the putative birth of the river, falls on Jyeshtha Purnima, the full moon day in the month of 'Jyeshtha,' according to the Hindu calendar. The day will be observed on June 22 this year.

On Thursday, devotees offered prayers and performed rituals along the ghats.

Om Prakash Pandey, a local priest here, told PTI Video, "Saryu Jayanti will be observed on 22nd June on the occasion of Jyestha Purnima. Starting from Saryu Mahotsav, the auspicious timings for Saryu Jayanti have been set." Saryu River is mentioned in various ancient Hindu texts and epics, including the Ramayana. Ayodhya, which is situated on the banks of the Saryu, is considered the birthplace of Lord Rama. PTI COR CDN VN VN