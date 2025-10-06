SASCI projects to be given priority for timely completion: Mizoram CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl, Oct 6 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday said projects undertaken under Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) should be given top priority for timely completion.

The CM convened a meeting with officials to review the ongoing projects undertaken by various departments under SASCI.

Speaking on the occasion, he said any projects undertaken under SASCI should be executed and monitored by departments properly.

He said that delay due to negligence of officials in a particular department can also affect other departments, which execute SASCI projects.

He urged the officials of various departments to complete the projects in time and consult each other to expedite work.

During the meeting, state finance department secretary Ramchhuana gave a PowerPoint presentation on various projects undertaken across the state under SASCI during 2020-2025. PTI CORR MNB