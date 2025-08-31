Sasikanth Senthil hospitalised; says determined to continue to fast

Chennai, Aug 31 (PTI) Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike, since August 29, developed health issues and has been hospitalised since Saturday night, the leader said on Sunday.

However, the 46-year-old Senthil said he will be continuing his protest from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai, until the funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme to the State were released.

"On the 3rd day of my hunger strike, I was admitted to the hospital due to high blood pressure. On doctors' advice, I have now been shifted from Tiruvallur Government Hospital to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai." Senthil, a former IAS officer, said.

"Even from here, I continue my hunger strike with the same determination until our rightful funds under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan scheme are released," he said in a social media post on Sunday.

Senthil urged people of Tamil Nadu to raise their voices in a democratic way and demand Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to release the State's rightful money without 'playing politics' over 'ideological differences'.

On Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to Senthil and extended his full support to his struggle, Senthil's senior party colleague Manickam Tagore said.

"Our colleague Sasikanth Senthil MP from Tamil Nadu is on an indefinite strike for the 3rd consecutive day. His demand is simple and just release the SSA funds due to Tamil Nadu. Yet, the Union government continues to play politics instead of fulfilling its constitutional duty," Tagore said in a Facebook post.

He urged the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's intervention and ensure that the voice of an elected Member of Parliament was heard.

"Denying States their rightful funds is not just financial injustice - it is an attack on federalism and democracy itself. We demand Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to stop punishing Tamil Nadu for political reasons and release the SSA funds without delay," Tagore said. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB