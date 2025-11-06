Sat Paul Sharma, Rajinder Gupta take oath as newly elected members of Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Newly elected members of the Rajya Sabha, Rajinder Gupta and Sat Paul Sharma, were administered the oath by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday.

Gupta of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was elected a, MP from Punjab.

Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took oath as an MP representing Jammu and Kashmir.

Gupta took the oath at a brief function in Parliament House in Punjabi, while Sharma did it in Hindi.

Gupta, an industrialist, was nominated by the AAP, which is in power in Punjab.

Sharma is the president of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP. He is a chartered accountant by profession and has earlier served as a cabinet minister in the J-K government.

He was elected as a member of the Legislative Assembly from the Jammu West constituency in 2014, when he won by 51,000 votes, the biggest margin then.

BJP President J P Nadda and Union Minister Jitendra Singh were present at the swearing-in ceremony, besides the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir in-charge, Tarun Chugh.

Both MPs' families were present at the oath-taking. PTI SKC ANM VN VN