Chandigarh, Aug 6 (PTI) Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) chairperson Satbir Bedi has tendered her resignation from the post, an official said on Tuesday.

Following her resignation, the Punjab government gave the charge of PSEB chairperson to the education secretary.

A former IAS officer Bedi was appointed to the post of PSEB chairperson on February 18, 2023. She has also been the chairperson of the National Council for Teacher Education.