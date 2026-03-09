Satellite-collared tiger moves from Yeleru reservoir area to Rajavommangi forest in Andhra

Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 9 (PTI) A satellite-collared tiger that had been moving in the areas surrounding Yeleru reservoir in Polavaram district has now entered the Rajavommangi forest range in Rampachodavaram division, an official from forest department said on Monday.

The three-year-old male tiger was captured on February 6 in Kurmapuram village of East Godavari district after it strayed into human habitations, triggering panic among villagers.

The animal had earlier been involved in cattle killings and was shifted to Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam for medical examination and observation. Later it was released into the Papikondalu National Park.

"The satellite-collared tiger, which had been moving in areas surrounding the Yeleru Reservoir, has now entered the Rajavommangi forest range," the official told PTI.

According to the official, during the monitoring, the tiger was found to have preyed on some cattle near Marivedu village located on the forest fringe.

The tiger's movements have been continuously tracked through data received from the satellite collar along with field-level monitoring based on pugmarks and Very High Frequency (VHF) signals, he said.

The forest department assessed the situation and kept necessary arrangements ready to safely capture the animal if required. However, the tiger did not return to the area and continued moving through forest routes before entering the Rajavommangi forest range, the official said.

He further noted that it is natural for male tigers to roam widely while exploring new territories, often travelling long distances across forest landscapes.

During such movements, tigers may occasionally hunt cattle while passing through forest fringe villages in search of food, he said.

The forest department said the staff are efficiently monitoring the situation while ensuring both public safety and wildlife conservation through coordinated field operations.

Authorities have also urged residents living near forest areas to remain cautious and inform officials about any wildlife movement in their surroundings.