New Delhi: More than 90 per cent of large farm fires in Punjab and Haryana are now going undetected by the official monitoring systems as farmers are shifting stubble-burning activities to late afternoons, according to a new analysis published on Monday.

The Stubble Burning Status Report 2025 by the International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology (iFOREST) said this led to major underestimation of the contribution of stubble burning to Delhi's air pollution this year.

iFOREST said the government's current monitoring protocol, run by the Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modeling from Space (CREAMS) of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, is unable to detect most farm fires as it relies mainly on polar-orbiting satellites that observe India only between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm.

This narrow time window no longer matches farmers' burning practices, it said.

At the same time, the report finds real progress on the ground, with burnt areas in Punjab and Haryana falling by 25-35 per cent over recent years.

iFOREST said burnt-area mapping provides a more accurate picture than active fire counts, which currently suggest a much larger decline.

Chandra Bhushan, CEO of iFOREST, said, "Our analysis provides incontrovertible evidence that India's current stubble-burning monitoring system is structurally misaligned with ground realities.

"Farmers have shifted burning to the late afternoon, while our monitoring relies on satellites that capture active fires only during a narrow time window (10:30 am to 1:30 pm).

"The result is a massive underestimation of fires, emissions and their contribution to air pollution in Delhi. We urgently need to overhaul the system."

The report uses India's first multi-satellite and multi-sensor assessment, combining MODIS and VIIRS data with high-resolution Sentinel-2 burnt-area mapping and 15-minute geostationary observations from the SEVIRI instrument on Meteosat-8 and 9.

SEVIRI data show the scale of undercounting.

According to the analysis, in Punjab, more than 90 per cent of large farm fires in 2024 and 2025 occurred after 3 pm. In 2021, only 3 per cent of such fires took place after this time.

In Haryana, most large fires have occurred after 3:00 pm since 2019.

iFOREST warned that missing fires during the late afternoon and evening lead to major errors in estimating emissions and in air-quality forecasting for Delhi-NCR.

Despite the monitoring gaps, burnt-area mapping shows genuine reductions in stubble burning.

Sentinel-2 data indicate that burnt areas in Punjab during the Kharif season dropped from a peak of 31,447 sq km in 2022 to about 20,000 sq km in 2025, marking a 37 per cent decline.

In Haryana, burnt areas have reduced from 11,633 sq km in 2019 to 8,812 sq km in 2025, a 25 per cent fall, though without a consistent downward trend.

"Burnt areas provide a more reliable picture of stubble burning. Our analysis shows that Punjab and Haryana have reduced burnt areas by 25-35 per cent, which is good news and indicates that in-situ and ex-situ stubble-management practices are being adopted. But this is not the time to become complacent.

"Even in 2025, close to 30,000 sq km of paddy fields were burnt in Punjab and Haryana, making them a major source of air-quality degradation in Delhi-NCR and the wider Indo-Gangetic region," Bhushan said.

iFOREST said the government must urgently reform the national monitoring system and recommended that CREAMS start publishing burnt-area data, not just active fire counts, and that air-quality forecasting models used by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology revise their methodology to estimate the contribution of stubble burning more accurately.

Ishaan Kochhar, Programme Lead at iFOREST, said, "We cannot manage what we do not measure accurately. Policy decisions are currently being shaped by incomplete information. To solve the stubble-burning problem in the Indo-Gangetic plain, the government must urgently reform the monitoring protocol to integrate burnt-area mapping and geostationary data.

"We also need to expand our focus beyond Punjab and Haryana to the emerging hotspots in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh." The report also said that stubble burning is rising in some other states, and active fire-count data already indicate increases in places like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.