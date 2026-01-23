Satguru Ram Singh played key role in India's freedom struggle: Punjab ministers

Ludhiana, Jan 23 (PTI) Punjab Ministers Hardeep Singh Mundian and Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Friday said that Satguru Ram Singh, the founder of the Namdhari sect, had played a key role in the freedom struggle and used non-cooperation as a weapon against British rule.

They were attending a state-level function at Bhaini Sahib, held around 30 km from here, to mark the 210th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter, social reformer and spiritual teacher.

The ministers highlighted that following the non-cooperation movement by Satguru Ram Singh, people started boycotting British goods and services during the freedom struggle.

They said that the ideals propagated by Satguru Ram Singh were later adopted by other eminent freedom fighters who fought for the country's independence.

The sacrifices made by 'Kuka' martyrs under the leadership of Satguru Ram Singh would continue to inspire the people and would help the masses to contribute to society's development, the Cabinet ministers added.

The Namdhari Kuka Smarak stands in Malerkotla, Punjab, in memory of 66 Namdharis, popularly known as Kukas, who were executed by the British authorities on January 17, 1872.

The Kukas were followers of Satguru Ram Singh and advocated social reforms, promoted the use of 'Swadeshi', opposed caste discrimination, and called for boycotting British goods.

The Ministers further mentioned that a real tribute to Satguru Ram Singh would be to follow the path shown by him and called upon the people to emulate his ideology to bring transformation in society.

The Namdhari sect has always promoted agriculture and sports, they added. PTI COR SUN OZ