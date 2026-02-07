Satheesan accuses CPI (M) of indulging in communal appeasement in Kerala

Kasaragod (Kerala), Feb 7 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan on Saturday accused the ruling CPI (M) of indulging in communal appeasement and alleged that its prominent leaders including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accepted votes of Jamaat-e-islami for winning elections.

The LoP alleged that the Marxist party had tried to appease the minorities till the last Lok Sabha polls in the state and after that they tried to appease majority communities.

"But, now, they have lost the support of both the majorities and minorities. They are confused now. They themselves don't know what they are doing or acting now-a-days," the senior Congress leader told reporters here.

Rejecting CPI (M) state secretary M V Govindan's communal allegations against the Congress, he asked the Marxist party not to come to teach them about communalism.

He further accused the CPI (M) of adopting a "double stand" in the matter of communalism.

Satheesan also alleged that the CPI (M) had ties with the Jamaat-e-islami for decades and that many Left leaders including CM Vijayan and party state secretary Govindan had won elections by securing their votes. PTI LGK SA