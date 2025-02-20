Satheesan challenges Kerala's entrepreneurship claims amid Tharoor's praise for Left policies

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 20 (PTI) Amid the ongoing debate in Kerala over Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's article on entrepreneurial growth in the state under Left rule, Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, on Thursday said the state government's stance on new entrepreneurship is based on 'inflated' figures.

Satheesan's statement came a day after Tharoor reiterated that his article, which praised the Left Front government in Kerala for its investment-friendly policies and startup programmes, was not based on any CPI(M) document but on the global startup ecosystem report and the Centre's ease of doing business report.

Although he did not directly refer to Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Tharoor’s statement during a press conference here, Satheesan, in an indirect response to the Thiruvananthapuram MP, said Kerala currently has 3.55 lakh MSMEs—a number that increased primarily due to the 2021 amendment in the MSME definition, which included wholesale and retail enterprises under the category.

"In contrast, Andhra Pradesh had 65,174 MSMEs in 2020-21, which has now risen to 6.78 lakh. Similarly, Karnataka's MSME count went from 1.52 lakh in 2020-21 to 6.76 lakh," he told reporters.

Satheesan added that the change in definition altered the statistics for all states, categorising businesses like barbershops and petty shops as MSMEs.

"What credit does the government really deserve for this? If such claims go unquestioned, the situation will be similar to what happened during the COVID-19 period," he said.

The Congress leader also accused the LDF government of falsely projecting an efficient pandemic response.

"They created a narrative that they handled the COVID situation effectively. However, after the elections, it became clear that Kerala had the second-highest COVID-related deaths in the country, after Maharashtra, which has three times the population," he added.

Referring to the controversy over Tharoor’s article praising the Left government, Satheesan said he had no intention of engaging in a debate with Tharoor.

"I do not wish to get into a duel or argument with Tharoor. When he wrote an article supporting the government on an issue we are actively debating, I pointed out that the figures he presented were incorrect—and this was later proven to be true," Satheesan said.

Tharoor's article in an English daily, praising Kerala's entrepreneurial growth under the LDF government, triggered a political storm. While his party questioned the basis of his claims, the CPI(M) welcomed them.

Satheesan added that as a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), it is up to the party’s national leadership to advise or correct Tharoor.

"We are much lower in the hierarchy and have neither the authority nor the intention to reprimand, correct, or advise him," he added.

Satheesan also dismissed reports of rifts within Congress, stating that the party remains united on every issue.

Tharoor’s praise for startup growth under LDF rule sparked discontent among Congress leaders in Kerala, with reports suggesting that the AICC leadership also expressed displeasure over his remarks. PTI ARM SSK ARM SSK ROH