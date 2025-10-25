Satheesan claims missing Sabarimala gold found at millionaire’s home; seeks min's resignation

Kochi, Oct 25 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, on Saturday claimed that the gold lost from the Sabarimala temple was recovered from the home of a millionaire, reinforcing the Congress's allegation that it had been sold to a wealthy individual.

Satheesan was referring to the seizure of several gold bars by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) from a jewellery shop owned by Karnataka-based businessman Govardhan, who had reportedly funded the gold-plating work of the sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frame. The project was officially sponsored by Bengaluru-based businessman Unnikrishnan Potty, since arrested by the SIT.

"So, we (the opposition Congress) were correct when we said that the gold was sold to a millionaire. Everything the Opposition said about the missing gold issue has been proved right till now," the senior Congress leader said.

He alleged irregularities by the current Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), claiming it had concealed facts and invited Potty to undertake the gold-plating of the dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols' cladding.

"All that has come out in the proceedings before the Kerala High Court," he said.

"Even the probe by the SIT has proved that the Opposition's claims were correct. That is why we are demanding that the current Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan should resign and the TDB be dissolved," Satheesan told reporters here.

Potty and former Devaswom administrative officer B Murari Babu have been arrested by the SIT in connection with the disappearance of gold from the lord Ayyappa shrine.

Potty is the prime accused in two cases registered by the SIT related to the missing gold from the dwarapalaka idols' plates and the sreekovil door frames.

The alleged loss came to light after the Kerala High Court initiated a case on its own over the removal of the idols' gold coverings for replating without informing the court.