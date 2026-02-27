Satheesan demands CPI(M) end violence amid row over minister’s injury

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Feb 27 (PTI) Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan on Friday demanded that the CPI(M) immediately put an end to the violence allegedly carried out by its workers in connection with the controversy over Health Minister Veena George’s reported injury during a KSU protest at Kannur railway station.

Addressing a press conference as part of his statewide rally here, Satheesan alleged that the ruling party and its affiliated organisations were unleashing violence based on a "false claim" that the minister was attacked by KSU activists.

"Instead of finding remedies to the issues that have emerged in the health sector, this violence is part of a conspiracy to divert public attention. That attempt has now failed," he said.

The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly alleged that CPI(M) leaders were still encouraging their supporters to engage in violent acts.

"Don’t play with fire. This should be stopped," he said, calling upon the ruling party to rein in its workers.

Satheesan also demanded that the case registered against five KSU activists for allegedly injuring the minister be withdrawn.

"The attempt to murder charge should be withdrawn. We will face the matter politically and legally. But the violence must end," he said.

He claimed that people in Kerala had realised that the alleged attack was "fake".

According to him, even after the Railway Protection Force examined CCTV footage, no evidence of an attack was found.

He also referred to a recently released video, alleging that it too failed to establish any assault.

Satheesan further alleged that after the KSU protest at the first platform of Kannur Railway Station, the minister moved to the third platform where she "dramatised" her pain.

"People of Kerala have understood everything," he said.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala took a swipe at the CPI(M) leadership over the controversy surrounding George’s reported injury during the protest, alleging that the episode was a "shameless drama".

Chennithala said CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan and the minister were competing for a "best actor award".

"It should be examined whether there was any surgical lapse in the treatment given to the minister at the medical college. What a shameless drama is taking place here," he said.

The Congress and its student wing KSU have been staging protests across the state against alleged medical negligence incidents. During one such protest at Kannur Railway Station, the minister had allegedly suffered injuries.

Minister George, who was admitted to Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur, was discharged on Friday and later moved to Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, a nurse at Pariyaram Medical College who had posted a selfie with the minister from the hospital faced criticism on social media.

The nurse, Smitha PC, later issued a clarification on Facebook, stating that the minister had been suffering from severe neck pain and high blood pressure.

She said the ICU staff had sought the minister’s permission before taking the photograph and that it was meant as a gesture of support.

Dismissing allegations that the minister was "acting", the nurse termed such claims inhuman and urged people to show compassion. PTI TBA TBA KH