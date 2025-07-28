Satheesan hits back at Natesan, vows political exile if UDF fails to win majority

Kochi, Jul 28 (PTI) A day after SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan launched a scathing attack on him, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan on Monday responded with a strong counter, declaring that he would go into political exile if the Congress-led UDF fails to win a clear majority in the next Assembly elections in Kerala.

Talking to reporters in Angamaly near here, Satheesan said, "I don't know on whose behalf he is speaking, and I'm not interested in engaging in a contest or quarrel with him. But amid all this, he did say one truth --if the UDF gets 98 seats, he will resign. That means, he agrees we will reach at least 97." Describing Natesan as a seasoned observer of Kerala's political landscape, Satheesan, while taking a dig at the Ezhava community leader, said, "He believes we will come very close to a majority. We will work hard and win more than 100 seats. But I don't challenge him. If we fail to bring the UDF back to power with a clear majority, I will go into political exile. You won't see me again." However, he requested that Natesan not follow through on his resignation, even if the UDF crosses 100 seats.

"Let him stay in his post for life. But I will stick to my word," the Opposition leader said.

Natesan had earlier criticised Satheesan during an SNDP Yogam event near Muvattupuzha, calling him "the worst Opposition leader" and accusing him of being anti-Ezhava.

He also said Satheesan was unfit to lead the UDF or become chief minister and lacked the ability to manage issues effectively.

Satheesan said, "I have never spoken a single bad word against Vellappally. I am someone who embraces and spreads the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru. But if anyone in the state tries to run a campaign of hatred, the UDF will oppose it. We won't release statements like the CPI(M) does -- not even the person for whom the CPI(M) wrote a statement would recognise it. Team UDF has collectively decided to oppose both minority and majority communalism." He said the UDF does not seek votes by invoking communalism.

"We are seeking votes by assuring that we will save Kerala from the current downfall. At the right time, we will announce our plans and programmes to rescue Kerala and will return to power with a clear majority," he said.

The Congress leader said he does not know on whose behalf Natesan is speaking.

"What we are opposing is communal hatred, not any individual or community. We maintain good relations and harmony with all communities. I cannot respond using the kind of language that was used against me. I have great respect for the chair I sit on, and it is not right to use such language while occupying this seat.

"The person who said all this is nearly 90 years old. I must show the decency not to speak ill of such an elderly person," he added.