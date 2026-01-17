Satheesan slams CM Vijayan over 'communal remarks', accuses CPI(M) of following Sangh Parivar path

Kochi, Jan 17 (PTI) Congress leader V D Satheesan on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him of using a Muslim outfit's platform to make "communal remarks".

He also charged the ruling CPI (M) with "adopting the Sangh Parivar's path" by fostering social divisions in the society for ppolitical gains.

The controversy stems from the Chief Minister's speech at the 'Kerala Yatra', an outreach programme organised by the Kerala Muslim Jamaat. At the event, Vijayan claimed that communal riots have been non-existent under the Left rule.

Addressing reporters here, Satheesan argued that several communal clashes had taken place during the tenure of veteran CPI (M) leaders V S Achuthanandan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Achuthanandan and Balakrishnan had served as the CM and Home Minister of the state respectively.

According to Satheesan, Vijayan was attempting to project himself as a champion of secularism. While the CM speaks of secularism, he honours those who spread hatred with silk shawls and garlands.

Satheesan was apparently referring to CM Vijayan's close ties with Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) leader Vellappally Natesan, who recently faced widespread criticism for his remarks against minorities.

He claimed that the CPI(M) was mirroring the political strategy of the Sangh Parivar by instigating conflicts between communities and deriving political mileage from them.

When the Chief Minister and his party continue to speak at length on secularism, it is necessary to respond to such claims, the LoP added.

Satheesan's response follows a statement made by Vijayan, where he warned that secularism and constitutional values are under threat in the country.

The Marxist veteran had said that Kerala has seen several brutal communal conflicts and riots in the state in the past, but all that has ended due to the strong, uncompromising stand adopted by the LDF against any form of communalism.

The programme was attended by various political leaders, including LoP Satheesan. PTI LGK ROH