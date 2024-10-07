Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust collaborates with Karnataka govt to address malnutrition among children

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (PTI) Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust on Monday announced its collaboration with the Karnataka government and CreditAccess Grameen Limited Foundation to prioritise the needs of malnourished children.

The first phase of the collaborative initiative is expected to improve the life of close to 4,000 children in aspirational district of Yadgir along with Chamarajanagar, Bagalkot, Haveri & Dharwad in Karnataka state, the Trust said in a statement.

“In addition to our ongoing support for school-going children, the Trust is now taking a more targeted approach by prioritizing the needs of SAM & MAM children who require high-energy, nutrient-dense food, specifically addressing malnutrition,” it said.

The critical intervention starts with children aged three to six years in the Anganwadi sections. These early interventions will help ensure proper growth and prevent conditions like anaemia, wasting, and stunting, the Trust said.

The Karnataka Women and Child Development Director Siddeshwara N K A S said, "It's heartening to see corporates and NGOs stepping forward to collaborate with the government. Such partnerships hold immense potential for creating a meaningful and lasting impact."