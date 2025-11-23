Sathya Sai Baba centenary celebrations conclude with grand events

Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 23 (PTI) The birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba culminated on Sunday with a series of devotional and cultural programmes at the SSS Hill View Stadium here.

The evening events began with the chanting of Vedic hymns and the sacred 'jhoola mahotsavam', setting a spiritual ambience as thousands of devotees gathered for the concluding ceremony.

A special orchestral presentation titled 'The Eternal Symphony of Selfless Love' by the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra elevated the celebrations, filling the stadium with a serene devotional atmosphere.

A major highlight was the global musical tribute 'One World One Family Orchestra–A Symphony of Unity', presented in honour of Baba’s centenary.

The event brought together 450 musicians from 60 countries, symbolising global harmony and shared devotion through music.

The performance also featured a 70-member international choir and 200 young artistes from the Sai Symphony Orchestra, all performing under the baton of renowned conductor Dimitris Lambrianos, creating an inspiring celebration of unity and love.

Thousands of devotees from all communities participated in the five-day celebrations that began on November 19, reflecting the spiritual harmony and inclusive message long associated with Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s legacy.

A drone show, laser display and fireworks lit up the night sky, providing a vibrant visual finale before the programmes concluded with bhajans and Mangala arati.

Over the past few days, several dignitaries—including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan—participated in the centenary events.

President Murmu, who attended the celebrations, noted that Sathya Sai Baba always emphasised the belief that "Service to mankind is service to God." Prime Minister Modi visited the holy shrine and Mahasamadhi of Baba in Puttaparthi to offer his respects. As part of the celebrations, he also released a commemorative coin of Rs 100 denomination and a set of postal stamps honouring Baba’s life, teachings and legacy.

Vice President Radhakrishnan attended the 44th convocation of the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning (SSSIHL) in Sri Sathya Sai district and later joined the centenary celebrations.

He praised Baba’s universal message and highlighted his role in rejuvenating the Telugu Ganga canal for Chennai’s drinking water supply, while commending the work of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust.

R J Rathnakar, Managing Trustee of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, recalled Baba’s guidance and message of selfless service.

"Do we need to announce to the world that there is sunlight when the sun rises? When good is done, it shines on its own," he said, quoting Baba.

He added that Baba's mission remains vibrant and expanding, and that devotees continue to experience his guidance and protection in all aspects of their lives.