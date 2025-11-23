Sathya Sai Baba's centenary marks reflection on his service: Andhra CM

Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said late spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba's centenary marks reflection on his service and spiritual guidance.

Addressing the birth centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba at Puttaparthi in Sri Sathyasai district, Naidu noted that Baba, through his spiritual guidance, compassionate service and transformative welfare, touched millions across nations.

'Love All-Serve All' and 'Help Ever-Hurt Never' remain Baba's eternal teachings guiding humanity towards harmony, he said.

"Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s hundredth birth anniversary stands as a reminder of his unwavering devotion to service and the profound spiritual direction he offered," Naidu said.

The CM emphasised Baba's principles of truth, righteousness, peace, love and non-violence.

Naidu said that Baba transformed Puttaparthi into a global spiritual destination, attracting leaders, dignitaries and devotees who found inner peace through his teachings and embraced the path of selfless service.

He noted that Prasanthi Nilayam, completing seventy-five years, continues providing spiritual strength, serving as a sacred space where devotees find solutions to difficulties through Baba's divine guidance and compassionate blessings.

According to Naidu, the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust expanded Baba's vision through free education, healthcare, and massive drinking water projects benefiting lakhs across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and many world nations.

He observed that Sathya Sai Schools, Trust hospitals treating thousands daily, and global service centres across 140 countries demonstrate the enduring reach of Baba's philosophy and humanitarian mission.

Naidu insisted that the year-long centenary programmes must spread Baba's teachings universally.

Naidu insisted that the year-long centenary programmes must spread Baba's teachings universally.

The government would support strengthening and expanding Baba's service programmes, ensuring his (Baba's) teachings reach future generations with continued devotion.