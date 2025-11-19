Sathya Sai Baba's teachings showing light to lakhs in 140 countries, says PM Modi

Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid rich tributes to late spiritual guru Sri Sathya Sai Baba, saying his teachings and service continue to guide lakhs of followers across the world.

In his address at the birth centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba, Modi also released a coin and a set of stamps to commemorate the guru.

"Sri Sathya Sai Baba's birth centenary year is not just a celebration for this generation, but a divine blessing. Though Sai Baba is not among us physically, his love and spirit of service are the guiding forces for crores of people," Modi said.

He said that in 140 countries, "lakhs of Sathya Sai Baba's devotees are getting new light, direction and moving forward." Asserting that the guru placed service at the heart of human life, he said Baba's life was a living embodiment of the ideal of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family), and "therefore, this birth centenary year has become a grand festival of universal love, peace, and service” Modi also said that the central value of Indian civilisation was Seva and Service.

"All our diverse spiritual and philosophical traditions ultimately lead to this one idea, whether one walks the path of Bhakti, knowledge or karma," he added.

'Seva Parmo Dharmah' is the ethos that has sustained India through centuries of changes and challenges, giving our civilisation its inner strength, emphasised Modi, noting that many great saints and reformers have carried forward this timeless message in ways suited to their times.

He recalled Baba's words, "Love All, Serve All," and affirmed that for him, Seva was love in action. The Prime Minister stated that Sai Baba's institutions in education, healthcare, rural development, and many other areas stand as living proof of this philosophy.

He further said that Baba did not impose any doctrine or ideology, but worked to help the poor and alleviate their suffering.

PM Modi recalled that after the Gujarat earthquake, Baba's Seva Dal stood at the forefront of relief efforts. His followers served with full dedication for several days, contributing significantly in reaching aid to affected families, providing essential supplies, and offering psychosocial support.

He said that Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust and its affiliated organisations are advancing service in an organised, institutional, and long-term manner.

He commended the work being done in areas such as water, housing, healthcare, nutrition, disaster support, and clean energy.

He said the Trust laid over 3,000 km of pipeline to address the severe drinking water crisis in Rayalaseema; built 1,000 houses for flood-affected families in Odisha and runs hospitals where poor families are astonished to find there is no billing counter. He noted that while treatment is free, patients and their families face no inconvenience.

The PM appreciated the noble initiative by the Sri Sathya Sai family in opening 20,000 Sukanya Samriddhi accounts here.

More than four crore accounts have been opened under the scheme so far and more than Rs 3.25 lakh crore has been deposited in these accounts, he said about the central government initiative.

Modi also said he had the opportunity to participate in a Gau Daan programme, where the Trust is donating 100 cows to poor farming families.

He said in Indian tradition, cows are considered a symbol of life, prosperity and compassion as they help in the financial, nutritional and social well-being of these families.

Touching upon his government's various social security schemes meant for the welfare of the poor, he said they were now being discussed in international forums.

In 2014, 25 crore people were covered under social security schemes, whereas today this number has reached nearly 100 crore, he said.

Underlining that the nation is moving forward with the spirit of "Kartavya Kaal" towards a developed India, and achieving this goal requires active citizen participation, Modi emphasised that the birth centenary year of Sri Sathya Sai Baba is a major source of inspiration in this journey.

Further, stressing on 'local for vocal,' he said it will help the country become 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India). He said that purchasing local products directly empowers a family, a small enterprise, and the local supply chain, paving the way for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust Managing Trustee R J Rathnakar and others participated.

Modi earlier released a commemorative Rs 100 coin and a set of stamps honouring the life, teachings and the legacy of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

Earlier, Modi paid respects and his obeisance to Sai Baba at his Mahasamadhi here.

Modi was given a Vedic blessing by priests.