Sathya Sai Baba's vision of compassion-driven service shaped lasting social change: TN CM

Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that Sri Sathya Sai Baba's compassionate service created lasting social transformation across several sectors.

In a letter to the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust on the occasion of Baba's birth centenary, the Chief Minister noted that the celebrations provide an opportunity to recognise the public-spirited initiatives he shaped.

"Sri Sathya Sai Baba's compassion-driven service brought enduring social change across many spheres of public life," Stalin mentioned.

The letter was brought by Tamil Nadu minister P K Sekar Babu and was handed over to Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust managing trustee RJ Ratnakar.

Baba's work rested on the belief that human welfare must reach every home, and that true service lies in improving lives through compassion expressed in action.

He said it gave him immense happiness that the centenary celebrations were being held at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi in Sri Sathyasai district, bringing together people who deeply value Baba's lifelong service to society.

According to Stalin, Baba's contribution to water security remains a significant chapter in the shared history of Tamil Nadu, as the Trust played a key role in strengthening the project that brought Krishna river water to the state.

He recalled the cordial relationship Baba shared with former Chief Minister, the late M Karunanidhi, who recognised the value of the project for Chennai and vast stretches of agricultural land.

He said that in healthcare, Baba created institutions that offered advanced treatment free of cost, giving dignity and relief to countless families across India.

He further noted Baba encouraged learning environments that welcomed students from varied backgrounds, combining academic excellence with human values to build an inclusive educational model.

Stalin noted that in rural development too, Baba supported initiatives that improved drinking water access, strengthened local infrastructure and brought tangible changes to everyday life.

The CM said what remained remarkable in all of Baba's work was his belief that compassion attains meaning only when translated into service.

Baba's message urged people to recognise the worth of every individual and to build a society rooted in care, fairness and mutual respect, he added.