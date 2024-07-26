Satisfied with police probe into threat to life, have always been with CM Adityanath: BJP MLA

Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) BJP MLA from Caimpiyarganj, Fateh Bahadur Singh, who has accused a party worker of plotting to get him killed, on Friday said he was satisfied with the progress of the police investigation into his complaint.

Emphasising his long-standing loyalty to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, "I have always been with hon'ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji and continue to stand by him." Last week, Singh, a former minister in Uttar Pradesh, had accused police of inaction in the matter.

"I want to clarify that the Y-plus category security provided to me for the past five years is due to the hon'able chief minister. Under his leadership, Uttar Pradesh has made significant progress, which is being recognised nationwide," the seven-time MLA said in a statement issued on Friday.

"Recently, it was allegedly reported by some individuals that my life and property were in danger and a high-level investigation by the STF (Special Task Force) is being conducted by the administration, but there has been no confirmation so far," Singh said.

"I am fully satisfied with the investigation," he added.

Earlier on July 18, Singh claimed that BJP worker Rajiv Ranjan Chaudhary had hired assassins and offered them a contract of Rs 5 crore to have him killed. Chaudhary, who is the son of Saroj Devi, a BJP district panchayat member, has denied the allegations, saying the MLA was instead trying to have him killed.

Singh had sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Adityanath in separate letters.