Satpula lake springs back to life -- from parched land to thriving biodiversity

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) A lake bed, so parched it served as a cricket pitch, has sprung back to life, the revival recalling its history of 700 years ago when its waters were believed to have healing powers and bringing back birds and aquatic life much to the delight of naturalists, locals and others.

The Satpula Lake, tucked inside a park in south Delhi’s Khirki Village, is brimming with water again thanks to the determined efforts of experts from the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) and enthusiastic members of the Rotary Club.

The lake, part of a monument complex dating back to the reign of Muhammad bin Tughlaq in the 14th century, surrounds a medieval water-harvesting dam whose platforms and arches, overrun by vegetation, still stand as markers of Delhi's rich past. According to historian Swapna Liddle's book "14 Historic Walks of Delhi", Nasiruddin Chiragh Dahlvi, the last Sufi saint of the Chishti order, used the water from the pool at Satpula for his ritual ablutions before prayer and this act sanctified the water -- then regarded to possess healing properties for various ailments.

"Bathing in the water was also believed to protect against evil spirits. Till late into the nineteenth century, there used to be a big annual fair here just before Diwali, when people would come for a holy dip and even take some of the water away with them," reads the book.

But that was an age ago.

“It was a completely barren place when we first noticed it in 2021. There was not even a drop of water here. Children used to play cricket over there. We visualised the whole thing, and requested INTACH to give us the detailed project report, and then we decided how to move forward," said Ashok Kantoor, who was the governor of Rotary District 3011 during 2022-23.

A year later, the revival of the lake began in earnest. The two social organisations, Rotary District 3011 and Rotary Club of Delhi South Central, decided to take it up as a project and then looked for guidance.

Familiar with INTACH’s work on reviving Hauz Khas lake, the team reached out to the heritage organisation for its know-how. It was a long and demanding 18-month journey, involving an investment of over Rs 70 lakh with major contribution by Shammi Bansal of Liberty Shoes.

It was not just about the money. The ancient structure is under the jurisdiction of Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and the water body is under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

And so, the most challenging part, Kantoor claimed, was obtaining approvals from multiple stakeholders, including the DDA, ASI and the Delhi Jal Board.

"Everyone in the Rotary initially discouraged me, saying that trying to revive a lake in Delhi -- where multiple agencies are involved -- was nearly impossible. Despite that, I spent several months going from pillar to post before finally securing approval from the DDA.

"... There were many obstacles along the way but we tackled them one at a time. It has been a real success story," he said.

There were other hurdles too.

With the only available water source being the polluted runoff from the nearby Chiragh Delhi drain, they had to employ several treatment methods before channelling it into the dried lake.

According to Manu Bhatnagar, principal director of INTACH, the groundwater table at the site was over 60 metres deep and the soil beneath the lakebed was so porous that any water added would vanish overnight.

"We realised that before surface water could collect, the porous ground had to be saturated. This process has taken about a year and a half.

"In that time, we've managed to recharge the aquifer with 4.5 crore litres of water. While groundwater levels are falling across the city, this specific area has actually seen improvement due to our efforts," he explained.

They initially had to pump in nearly 300 cubic metres of water each day just to keep the lake from drying out. Now, with the ground finally saturated, that amount had dropped to less than a third.

To restore the ecosystem, they also introduced "500 fish fingerlings" — including Indian carps and a local species known as 'gharai'. These fishes not only helped break down organic waste but also set the stage for wildlife to return.

"Now, we're seeing natural signs of revival: kingfishers, a pond heron, spot-billed ducks that have become residents, grebes, and we hope even more bird species will visit this winter," the urban and environmental planner added.

With the lake now revived and officially handed back to the DDA, N K Lamba, Rotary District Chair for Water, is setting his sights even higher.

His wish: to see the Satpula site transformed into a vibrant public space -- a destination that blends heritage, nature, and the arts.

"Sky is the limit... It can become a tourist marvel and maybe one day you can have a light and sound show over here, maybe dance performances and something like 'Dilli Haat' can come up over here. The list is endless." Not everyone is quite so enthusiastic.

Oral historian Sohail Hashmi welcomed the return of a waterbody near Satpula but stressed that calling it a "revival" of the original Satpula lake is misleading.

According to the author and filmmaker, whose heritage walks are much sought after among Delhiites, the current site was merely a natural depression and not the actual historical lake.

According to the author and filmmaker, whose heritage walks are much sought after among Delhiites, the current site was merely a natural depression and not the actual historical lake.

"The original lake, once used by local farmers for irrigation, was significantly larger and located downstream of the barrage -- where the Delhi Metro colony and Saket District Court now stand. What's now referred to as a revived lake lies east of the barrage, whereas the real water body was on the west. It's a positive step, but the claim is inaccurate," he noted.