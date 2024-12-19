Satpula pollution: NGT seeks lake's present status from DDA

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Expressing dissatisfaction over Delhi Development Authority giving "merely three photographs" to show a south Delhi lake was cleaned, the National Green Tribunal has sought to know the water body’s current status.

The green body had sought responses from authorities, including the DDA, over the restoration of Satpula Lake in Khirki near Saket district court which was polluted due to sewage discharge from a nearby drain.

"The report of the DDA states that at the time of inspection on September 2, duckweed and algae were found on the lake’s surface. It states that DDA took steps to clean the lake on the next day and merely, referring to three photographs, an attempt has been made to demonstrate that lake is now clean without any further reliable material," said a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel.

The NGT order on December 16 directed the DDA to place on record the "relevant material" indicating the lake's current status.

The tribunal also expressed surprise at DDA’s submission that the lake was cleaned within a day by Rotary Club and said, "Nothing is disclosed as to how in one day the lake was cleaned." PTI MNR AMK