Sattar hits out at those seeking his removal from minister over Danve's LS defeat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 14 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar on Friday hit back at BJP leaders demanding his expulsion from the Eknath Shinde government for allegedly ensuring the defeat of senior leader Raosaheb Danve from Jalna Lok Sabha seat.

BJP leaders from Sillod, the assembly seat of Sattar, have written to the state leadership with the expulsion demand. Danve, who was MP from Jalna since 1999, was defeated by Congress' Kalyan Kale by more than 1 lakh votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, results of which were announced on June 4.

"If they win, they take all credit, but when they lose then they blame me," he said in a swipe at the BJP leaders who have been seeking action against him.

Asserting that he had tremendous people's connect and diligently worked to solve their problems, Sattar said "I will win polls even if my symbol is a dog".

Talking about guardian ministership of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, since incumbent Sandipan Bhumre won the Lok Sabha polls from Aurangabad, Sattar said a decision on it would be taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.