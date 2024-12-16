Satya Nadella, Gautam Adani mourn Zakir Hussain's death

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella and billionaire Gautam Adani led India Inc in mourning the death of Zakir Hussain, considered one of the greatest players of the tabla.

Hussain, 73, known for his 'dancing fingers', died in a San Francisco hospital from complications of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis - a chronic lung disease.

"A true legend, Ustad Zakir Hussain, who brought immense joy through his rhythmic brilliance. Your music transcends boundaries and will live on forever," Nadella said in a post on LinkedIn.

Gautam Adani, founder chairman of ports-to-energy Adani Group, took to X, formerly Twitter, to condole his death.

"The world has lost a rhythm it can never replace. Ustad Zakir Hussain, our maestro whose tabla beats will forever echo in the soul of India, leaves behind his inimitable form of timeless art. His legacy is an eternal taal, resonating through generations to come. RIP," he wrote.

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) described Hussain as "a maestro who transcended borders and time with his tabla, creating symphonies of the soul." "Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji was more than a musician; he was a force of nature — a confluence of tradition and innovation. His magical fingers told stories of India's rich cultural heritage, while his global collaborations brought East and West together in perfect harmony," it said in a social media post.

Stating that the tabla mastero's beats fueled hearts and united generations through the universal language of music, ONGC said, "His art reminded us that the most profound energy is the one that connects humanity. You may have left the stage, but your rhythm will echo in our hearts forever."