'Satya Vachan', Akhilesh latches on to UP governor's remarks on law and order

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has latched on to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel's remarks on law and order situation in the state to take a subtle jibe at the government.

Interacting with reporters at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday, Patel said the law and order situation has improved in the state, but there is still time before it could be termed "100 per cent safe for women".

Taking to social media, Yadav on Thursday evening shared a news lip headline of the governor's remarks with the caption: "Satya Vachan (true statement)".

During her interaction with the press, the governor also said that she hopes a day would come when women would debate in Parliament while their husbands would wait for them at home after preparing a meal.

"The fact is that before the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh, it was difficult for women to venture out after 5 pm. The situation was in stark contrast to Gujarat where women move freely even at midnight.

"Now the situation in Uttar Pradesh is much improved on the law and order front too. But if you ask me if the state is 100 per cent safe, I would say there is still some work to do," Patel said.

The governor added that she continues to share the concerns faced by people with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath so that they are resolved promptly.