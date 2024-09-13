'Satyamev Jayate': AAP after SC grants bail to Kejriwal

New Delhi: The AAP on Friday hailed the Supreme Court decision granting bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case linked to the excise policy 'scam' as "victory of truth".

The apex court granted bail to Kejriwal in the excise policy case by the CBI paving way for his release.

Kejriwal was already granted interim bail in the excise policy linked money laundering case of the Enforcement Directorate by the apex court.

In a post on X, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said, "Satyamev Jayate."

Kejriwal's release from the Tihar Jail will be a shot in the arm for the party as it prepares for the elections in Delhi and Haryana.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was recently granted bail in the excise policy cases of the ED and CBI by the apex court, said on X, "Today truth won again in the fight against lies and conspiracies. I once again pay my tribute to the thinking and foresight of Baba Saheb Ambedkar ji, who 75 years ago had strengthened the common man against any future dictator."

झूँठ और साज़िशों के ख़िलाफ़ लड़ाई में आज पुनः सत्य की जीत हुई है.



एक बार पुनः नमन करता हूँ बाबा साहेब अंबेडकर जी की सोच और दूरदर्शिता को, जिन्होंने 75 साल पहले ही आम आदमी को किसी भावी तानाशाह के मुक़ाबले मज़बूत कर दिया था. pic.twitter.com/2yJDqz2W6w — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 13, 2024

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha thanked the apex court on the decision.

In a post on X, Delhi Minister Atishi said, "Satyamev Jayate. Truth can be troubled, not defeated."

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh also welcomed Kejriwal's release, saying "he will continue to dedicate himself to serve the people".

"Glad that our beloved leader Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji got bail in Supreme Court. This will definitely rejuvenate the party workers and give wings to @AamAadmiParty campaign in Haryana. He will continue to dedicate himself to serve the people," Singh said in a post on X.