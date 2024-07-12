National

'Satyamev Jayate': AAP after SC grants interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal

NewsDrum Desk
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal during an interaction with traders, in Ludhiana, Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

New Delhi: The AAP on Friday hailed the Supreme Court for granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy scam case filed by the ED, saying "satyamev jayate".

Kejriwal, who is the national convenor of the AAP, however, will remain in jail as the CBI had subsequently arrested him in a corruption case related to the alleged scam.

"Satyamev Jayate (truth alone triumphs)", the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) posted on X in Hindi along with a picture of Kejriwal holding the national flag.

While granting the interim bail, the apex court said Kejriwal has suffered incarceration for over 90 days.

