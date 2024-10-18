'Satyamev Jayate': AAP as Satyendar Jain gets bail in money laundering case

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party Friday hailed a Delhi court granting bail to its senior leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, describing the decision as a victory of truth and the defeat of another BJP "conspiracy".

The Rouse Avenue court here granted bail to former Delhi health minister Jain, who was arrested by the enforcement directorate (ED) in May 2022, citing "delay in trial" and his "long incarceration".

"Satyamev Jayate. Another conspiracy of BJP failed as Satyendra Jain ji, who brought about health revolution in Delhi by building magnificent Mohalla Clinics, got bail from the court. The real face of BJP has been exposed again now in front of the entire country," the AAP said in a post on X.

सत्यमेव जयते🙏🇮🇳



शानदार मोहल्ला क्लिनिक बनाकर दिल्ली में स्वास्थ्य क्रांति लाने वाले सत्येंद्र जैन जी को कोर्ट से जमानत मिलने से BJP की एक और साजिश नाकाम हो गई है।



आज फिर भाजपा का असल चेहरा पूरे देश के सामने बेनकाब हो गया है। pic.twitter.com/jRqswBDykp — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 18, 2024

The court granted the relief to Jain on a bail bond Rs 50,000 with two sureties of like amount.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said Jain got bail after spending more than two years in jail.

"What was his fault?" he asked.

The former chief minister said multiple raids were conducted at Jain's place but not a single penny was recovered.

"His only fault was that he built Mohalla Clinics and made health services free for the people of Delhi. Modi ji put him in jail so that Mohalla Clinics could be stooped, thus preventing free treatment for the poor. But God is with us," he posted on X.

सत्येंद्र जैन को भी दो साल से ज़्यादा जेल में रहने के बाद बेल मिल गई। इनका कसूर क्या था? इनके यहाँ कई कई बार रेड हुई। एक पैसा भी नहीं मिला।



इनका क़सूर सिर्फ़ इतना था कि इन्होंने मोहल्ला क्लिनिक बनाये और दिल्ली के सभी लोगों का पूरा इलाज मुफ्त कर दिया। मोहल्ला क्लिनिक बंद करने के… https://t.co/ofh5WVlxX0 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 18, 2024

"Welcome back Satyendra!" he wrote.