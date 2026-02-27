Satyamev Jayate: AAP leaders welcome court relief to Kejriwal, Sisodia in excise policy case

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) AAP leaders on Friday described the Delhi court's decision to discharge former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ex-deputy Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case as a vindication of truth and constitutional values.

"Satyamev Jayate" was the common refrain among the Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers, who claimed that theirs is an uncompromisingly honest party, and the court order has proved that.

The court discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others in the politically charged liquor policy case, pulling up the CBI by saying it found no "overarching conspiracy or criminal intent" in the policy. Among the 21 people given a clean chit in the case is Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha.

Reacting to the order, Sisodia said the ruling reaffirmed the public's faith in the Constitution.

"Despite all the attempts by the BJP and its agencies to prove us dishonest, today it has been established that Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are honest," the former Delhi education minister said in a post on X.

AAP leaders said the verdict had validated the party's consistent stand that the case lacked substance. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged the case was part of a conspiracy to defame the party leadership and referred to the period of incarceration faced by several leaders.

Saurabh Bharadwaj said that despite being in power in many states, the BJP had targeted the "tiny Delhi government". "Honest people are defamed day and night through false cases," he alleged and said the CBI, ACB, and police filed a case based on a false complaint.

Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha said Kejriwal had been saying from the very beginning that corruption was not being investigated. "This was an attempt to break our party. There was a conspiracy to destroy us. Today, the court confirmed all of that," Jha said.

He claimed that multiple raids across locations yielded no evidence of wrongdoing and added that several AAP leaders, including the former chief minister, were jailed.

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Atishi said the party had endured sustained pressure during the investigation. Recalling the incarceration of leaders and the hardships faced by their families, she said the court's decision showed how false allegations were made to target AAP leaders.

"The AAP is a staunchly honest party, and today's verdict proves it," she said.

AAP leader Imran Hussain said the court ruling demonstrated how, despite alleged attempts by the central government to suppress the party, AAP had emerged stronger each time.

The party said it would continue to pursue its political agenda, asserting that the court's order had restored public faith in the rule of law and constitutional processes.