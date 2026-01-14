'Satyamev Jayate': BJP MP Nishikant Dubey after Lokpal dismisses graft complaint against him

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) After the Lokpal dismissed a graft complaint against him, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday hit out at the Congress, asserting that it is his duty to expose the "misdeeds" of the opposition party.

Terming the allegations against Dubey as "frivolous" and "vexatious", the Lokpal said the complainant -- ex-IPS officer Amitabh Thakur -- has failed to make out any case to persuade it to proceed against the BJP leader regarding the allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets.

In a post in Hindi on X, Dubey said, "I will not be silenced. I am an ordinary BJP worker. I am fortunate that the BJP made me a member of Parliament during the tenure of Prime Minister Modiji. It is my duty to expose the misdeeds of the Congress party to the people." "Satyamev Jayate" (truth alone triumphs), he said.

He said that the Lokpal delivered a verdict on the "false allegations" levelled against him and his family.

"The honourable Lokpal has ordered me to file a case of harassment against these individuals in the judiciary or the Lok Sabha for damaging my family's reputation based on these false accusations," he added.

In its 134-page order issued on Tuesday, the Lokpal said, "The allegations made against RPS (Respondent Public Servant) are frivolous and vexatious, including complainant indulging in whataboutery." Lucknow-based Thakur, who is also the national president of Azad Adhikar Sena party, had in May last year filed a complaint against Dubey alleging acquisition of disproportionate assets by him.

As the matter progressed, the complainant, who relied on affidavits filed by Dubey during elections for the years 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024, kept on improvising the allegations in his complaint, noted the order by a Lokpal bench headed by its chairperson Justice A M Khanwilkar.

Thakur had in his complaint claimed that while the movable and immovable properties of Dubey have remained more or less constant during the given period, "that of his wife Mrs Anamika Gautam have increased by leaps and bounds".

Terming the complaint as frivolous, Dubey in its response had denied all the allegations.