'Satyamev Jayate': Govind Singh Dotasra as ED raids his premises

Sikar, Oct 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra Thursday said he has not committed any wrong and was ready to answer any query by the Enforcement Directorate that raided his premises as part of a money laundering probe into the alleged recruitment exam paper leak case.

He addressed his supporters who gathered outside his residence in Sikar in a large number, shouting slogans in solidarity with him following the raids.

"Satyamev Jayate (truth alone triumphs)," he said.

"They (ED teams) are doing their work with honesty and we have no problem. They are seeking information from us regarding their search and we are giving them the details with honesty. There is no need to panic," he told the gathering.

He asked his supporters to maintain discipline and said he would talk to them once the ED team returns.

Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) president Vaibhav Gehlot, who has been issued summon by the ED in a money laundering case, said the BJP sends agencies like ED in poll-bound states.

Vaibhav, son of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, was also in Fatehpur, Sikar to attend a function. "Wherever there are elections, ED reaches," he told reporters.

Turning the heat on the ruling Congress in poll-bound Rajasthan, the ED Thursday raided the premises of Dotasra in Jaipur and Sikar as part of a money laundering probe into the alleged exam paper leak case and summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son in a foreign exchange violation case. PTI SDA TIR TIR