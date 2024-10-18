'Satyamev Jayate': Satyendar Jain, AAP as court grants him bail

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) "Satyamev Jayate" was a common refrain among the Aam Aadmi Party ministers and leaders as they hailed the bail granted by a court here to its senior member Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, and dubbed the decision a defeat of another BJP "conspiracy".

As he came out of the courtroom here after the bail hearing, Jain, a former health minister in the AAP government, said "Satyamev Jayate (truth only triumphs)".

The Rouse Avenue court granted the bail to Jain, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May 2022, citing "delay in trial" and his "long incarceration".

The AAP said in a post on X, "Satyamev Jayate. Another conspiracy of BJP failed as Satyendra Jain ji, who brought about health revolution in Delhi by building magnificent Mohalla Clinics, got bail from the court. The real face of BJP has been exposed again now in front of the entire country," The court granted the relief to Jain on a bail bond Rs 50,000 with two sureties of like amount.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said Jain got bail after spending more than two years in jail. "What was his fault?" he asked.

The former chief minister said multiple raids were conducted at Jain's place but not a single penny was recovered.

"His only fault was that he built Mohalla Clinics and made health services free for the people of Delhi. Modi ji put him in jail so that Mohalla Clinics could be stooped, thus preventing free treatment for the poor. But God is with us," he posted on X.

"Welcome back Satyendra!" Kejriwal wrote.

Delhi chief minister Atishi and her Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann also termed Jain's bail a victory of truth.

"Satyamev Jayate, (truth alone triumphs)," Atishi posted on X.

In a post in Hindi, Mann said, "Truth won... The Rouse Avenue Court has granted bail to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in the money laundering case.. After 2 years of arrest, truth has finally won..." Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022 on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

The ED case was linked to an FIR lodged against Jain by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

With the bail granted to Jain, all the AAP leader including party convener Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, facing probe and cases registered by the ED and CBI, are free now.

Sisodia who was released from custody in August after spending 17 months in the Tihar Jail in an excise policy case. He hailed the Constitution after bail was granted to Jain.

"Satyamev Jayate. Long live the Constitution of the country," he posted in Hindi.

The court decision is another slap on dictatorship, he said. "Satyendra Jain was kept in jail for such a long time over false and baseless allegations. His house was raided four times. Nothing was found, yet he was kept in jail in a false case under PMLA. Thanks to the judiciary of the country for supporting truth and justice," Sisodia posted.

Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court in excise policy-related cases registered by the ED and CBI.

Singh who was also in jail in connection with the excise policy case. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in April, while another AAP leader Vijay Nair was granted bail by the court in the same case in September. PTI VIT VIT TIR TIR