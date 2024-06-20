'Satyamev Jayate,' says Atishi on bail to Kejriwal; party welcomes leader

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) AAP leader Atishi reacted to the grant of bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday by saying 'Satyamev Jayate" (truth alone triumphs). Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement directorate on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now scrapped excise policy of his government.

"Satyamev Jayate," Delhi minister Atishi posted on X.

Feeling vindicated, the Aam Aadmi Party said truth cannot be defeated, only harassed.

"Truth can be troubled, not defeated. Rejecting all the objections raised by BJP's ED, the Honorable Court has granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal," the party said in a post on X.

Rouse Avenue court special judge Niyay Bindu granted the relief to the AAP leader on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

The court also declined the ED's request to stay the order for 48 hour.