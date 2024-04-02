Satyameva Jayate: AAP leader Atishi on Sanjay Singh's bail

New Delhi: AAP leader Atishi on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to the party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a money-laundering case linked to the excise policy case.

The Delhi minister shared the news of Singh's bail in a post on X and said in Hindi, "Satyameva Jayate."

Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy on October 4.

A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice PB Varale ordered Singh's release. The ED said it had no objection if the AAP leader was given bail.