Satyapal Malik's actions show he was never fit for Goa governor's position: BJP

Panaji, Dec 9 (PTI) Former Goa governor Satyapal Malik started making unfounded statements against BJP leaders after realising that he wouldn't get any position, a state minister alleged on Monday.

Malik's "actions" after he was transferred out of Goa showed that he was never fit for the post of governor in the first place, claimed BJP leader and Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phal Desai.

Phal Desai, along with BJP MLAs Sankalp Amonkar, Kedar Naik, and state unit spokesman Giriraj Pai Vernekar rejected the allegations of involvement of the Goa government in the cash-for-jobs scam in a press conference.

Malik's statements against PM Modi and other leaders of the BJP show he was "not fit for the governor's post," the minister said.

"Malik began making statements about the BJP, its leaders, and Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant only after he was removed as governor and when he realised that he won't get any position in future," alleged Phal Desai.

The ex-governor had accused Chief Minister Pramod Sawant of being involved in corruption during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phal Desai said if Malik had any proof regarding his allegations against the chief minister, he should have taken action immediately when he was the governor.

Responding to a query on why Malik was picked for the gubernatorial position, Phal Desai said, "It may be a mistake to appoint him to such a high position. But sometimes, you never know how people change".

Malik had served as the 18th governor of Goa between November 3, 2019, and August 18, 2020. Earlier, he held the gubernatorial position in Jammu and Kashmir from August 23, 2018, to October 30, 2019.

Malik had courted controversies over his statements. He had targeted the Central government over the Pulwama attack, saying the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were "fought on the bodies of our soldiers".

"I am not saying this about Malik, but there is a famous saying: never wrestle with a pig because you'll get dirty and it will enjoy," BJP spokesman Giriraj Vernekar said. PTI RPS NSK